AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,221 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of eGain worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eGain by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 46,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in eGain by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in eGain by 162.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in eGain by 343.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in eGain by 24.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.42 on Friday. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $358.47 million, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eGain Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

