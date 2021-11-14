AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in National Beverage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

