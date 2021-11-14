AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 302.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,328 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after buying an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,676,000 after buying an additional 467,980 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,968,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after buying an additional 71,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.88 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.86%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

