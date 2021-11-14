AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 399,455 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $764.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In related news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

