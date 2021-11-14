AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Banner worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after buying an additional 50,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Banner by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,822 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.20%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.