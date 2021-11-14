AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after buying an additional 129,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $114,256,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $19,104,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.63 and a 200-day moving average of $193.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

