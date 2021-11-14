AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,424,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,800,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $1,139,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,764 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $116.48 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

