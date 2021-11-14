AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 173.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSOD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at $81,046,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $228,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $667,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

