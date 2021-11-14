AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Genesco worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.16.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genesco Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

