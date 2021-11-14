AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 46,188 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 783,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after buying an additional 692,009 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.66. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

