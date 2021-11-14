AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,128 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,858,000 after buying an additional 569,337 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WH opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

