AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,503 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 35.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

