AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Global Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,787,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,617,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIC opened at $44.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

