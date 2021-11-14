AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 317.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

WGO stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

