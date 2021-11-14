AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,499 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of ACCO Brands worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $871.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.16. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.