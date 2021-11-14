AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Saul Centers worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $50.66 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

