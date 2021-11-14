AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 26,492 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Sunrun by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,173 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,421,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 660,416 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $8,581,497. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

