AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 43,432 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,432 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Kimball International worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 3.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 922.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 78,413 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 84.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 160,011 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 54,405 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $11.31 on Friday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.64 million, a PE ratio of -141.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -450.00%.

In other Kimball International news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

