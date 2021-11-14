AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 43,823 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,823 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of FirstCash worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

