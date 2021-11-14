AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 48,120 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,120 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sally Beauty worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

SBH stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

