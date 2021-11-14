AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,891 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $153.86 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $117.20 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

