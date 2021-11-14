AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,634 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after buying an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,156,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,597.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,665.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,595.77. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,262.38 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

