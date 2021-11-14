Aragon (ANT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.22 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $216.20 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon coin can now be bought for approximately $5.46 or 0.00008485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00051522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00085926 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Aragon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.