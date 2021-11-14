Arcblock Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Arcblock has a market cap of $19.61 million and $4.70 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00220478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00086580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

