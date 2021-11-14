Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,798 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $117,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

