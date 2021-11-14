ArdCoin Tops One Day Volume of $43,140.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $43,140.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00051522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00085926 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

