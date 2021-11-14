Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 2,837,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,320. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 80,636 shares of company stock valued at $90,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ardelyx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 1,383.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Ardelyx worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.