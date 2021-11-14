Arianee (ARIA20) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,530.00

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Arianee has a market capitalization of $36.92 million and $23,530.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00071007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,207.16 or 1.00698122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.79 or 0.07061869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

