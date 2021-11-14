Ark 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.54 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00002927 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $248.45 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001051 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,237,482 coins and its circulating supply is 133,116,585 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars.

