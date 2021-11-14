ARMOR Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $20.54 million and $410,655.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00071214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00073947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00096152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,376.06 or 0.99911049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.97 or 0.07056851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.