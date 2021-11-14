Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0823 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $933,196.05 and approximately $14,767.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,870.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,703.42 or 0.07140356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.00417527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $682.13 or 0.01035559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00085273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.22 or 0.00416296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00271892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00250944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004538 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,377,642 coins and its circulating supply is 11,333,098 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

