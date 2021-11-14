Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Artesian Resources worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Research analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

