ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00051755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00217794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00085573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars.

