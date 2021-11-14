Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce sales of $188.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $222.52 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $233.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $723.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $117.68 and a one year high of $169.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 110.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,585,000 after acquiring an additional 445,641 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.