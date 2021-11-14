AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. 14,151,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.