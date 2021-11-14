Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%.

ATLC stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. 247,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,183. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.34. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities began coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

