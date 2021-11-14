Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.77% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

In related news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $91.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

