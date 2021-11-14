Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 738.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 270.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 81.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $445.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of -103.52, a PEG ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.93. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $184.90 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

