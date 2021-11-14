Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.88 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $11.59 or 0.00017815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00051713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.00218552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00085613 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

ATM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

