Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 1,673,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after buying an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after buying an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

