Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.10% of Atmos Energy worth $138,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after buying an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after purchasing an additional 170,495 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.