AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,881 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 85,585 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 249,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

