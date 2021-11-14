Aurox (URUS) Price Reaches $255.83 on Top Exchanges

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Aurox has a total market cap of $133.52 million and $683,302.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for approximately $255.83 or 0.00397703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aurox has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00220065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00085854 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

