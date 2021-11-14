Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) by 1,161.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,056 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.35% of Authentic Equity Acquisition worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 676,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

