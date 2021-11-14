Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184,799 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Autohome worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.