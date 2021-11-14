Automata Network (ATA) Market Cap Reaches $229.01 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $229.01 million and approximately $36.57 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00071942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,783.49 or 0.99994107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.99 or 0.07107856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.