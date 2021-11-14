Automata Network Price Reaches $1.34 on Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002032 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $230.20 million and approximately $41.48 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00071365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,076.11 or 1.00476221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,669.59 or 0.07100643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

