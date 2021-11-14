Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avant Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

AVDX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 1,095,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,334. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Avant Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.