Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 531.67 ($6.95).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 558.80 ($7.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 575.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 533.21.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

