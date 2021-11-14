Aventus Utility Token Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Aventus Utility Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Aventus Utility Token has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00051755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00217794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00085573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aventus Utility Token Coin Profile

Aventus Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

